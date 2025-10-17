Castletown Lawn Tennis Club’s summer campaign finished recently with its ever popular junior and senior End of Summer Season tournaments.
The juniors took to the court on the Thursday, which attracted an entry of 14 young players, followed by the senior event on the Saturday which drew 24 entries.
The juniors played in one group, playing tie breaks to seven. None of the pairs finished unbeaten, but it was Jonah Graham and Isaac Peden who finished with a total of 40 points. Billy McMullen and Zeb Graham finished only one point back on 39.
All the juniors then took part in the ‘one point knockout’ in which Leo Kerr held his nerve to beat Seth Hornby-Wheeler.
With such a good entry, the seniors played in two groups. All pairs in each group played each other, with the top from each going through to the final.
Top of group one were Louis Barron and Richard Kerr, with Peter De Carte and Neil Watterson in the runner-up spots.
In group two Margaret Bradbury and Seth Hornby-Wheeler finished top, with Jenny Foy and Neil Ronan in second position.
The final was played as a best of five games and Barron and Kerr proved just a little too strong for Bradbury and Hornby-Wheeler, running away with the win 3-0.
The seniors then took part in the ‘one point knockout’, with Alan Macnair beating Max Bocking in the final.
- The club continues with its club sessions on Wednesday and Friday mornings plus Saturday afternoons right through the winter, with play possible in all conditions on the club’s all-weather Astroturf courts.
It is also hosting a Halloween tournament on Saturday, November 1 before finishing 2025 with its Christmas fancy dress tournament on Saturday, December 6.
NEIL RONAN