Castletown Lawn Tennis Club is hosting a disability open event at its Malew Street courts this weekend on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31.

A spokesperson for the club said: ‘Everyone is welcome - whether you’d like to stay for a full session or simply drop in for 15 minutes.

‘Sessions are led by Tony Knappett, head of disability, diversity and inclusion at We Do Tennis, and includes taster activities for a range of abilities.’

Session schedule:

Saturday, August 30

  • 11am –11.45am: Pan-disability tennis
  • 12pm –12.45pm: Pan-disability tennis
  • 2pm –2.45pm: Wheelchair tennis
  • 3pm – 3.45pm: Wheelchair tennis

Sunday, August 31

  • 10am –10.45am: Walking tennis
  • 11am –11.45am: Walking tennis
  • 12.45pm –1.30pm: Visually impaired tennis
  • 1.45pm –2.30pm: Visually impaired tennis

Refreshment breaks will run between sessions.