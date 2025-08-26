Castletown Lawn Tennis Club is hosting a disability open event at its Malew Street courts this weekend on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31.
A spokesperson for the club said: ‘Everyone is welcome - whether you’d like to stay for a full session or simply drop in for 15 minutes.
‘Sessions are led by Tony Knappett, head of disability, diversity and inclusion at We Do Tennis, and includes taster activities for a range of abilities.’
Session schedule:
Saturday, August 30
- 11am –11.45am: Pan-disability tennis
- 12pm –12.45pm: Pan-disability tennis
- 2pm –2.45pm: Wheelchair tennis
- 3pm – 3.45pm: Wheelchair tennis
Sunday, August 31
- 10am –10.45am: Walking tennis
- 11am –11.45am: Walking tennis
- 12.45pm –1.30pm: Visually impaired tennis
- 1.45pm –2.30pm: Visually impaired tennis
Refreshment breaks will run between sessions.
