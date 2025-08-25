Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris has secured a place in the main draw of the US Open for the first time.
This is despite the former Castletown and Albany member losing his final qualifying match against Coleman Wong.
The 30 year old lost 6-3, 6-4 against the Hong Kong player on Friday, but was later given a ‘lucky loser’ spot in the main draw.
A lucky loser is a player picked out to replace someone who withdraws from the tournament after the qualifying event has started.
Australia's Nick Kyrgios, Japan's Kei Nishikori and France's Arthur Fils all pulled out of the main draw this week.
Harris will face Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday (August 26) in New York. His match against the world number number 27 will start around 6.50pm depending on the progress of the day’s earlier matches.
It is only the second time the island player has reached a Grand Slam, having qualified for Wimbledon the last two years.
Earlier this summer he reached the second round of the latter tournament after beating Dusan Lajovic in straight sets to clinch his maiden Grand Slam singles victory.
Harris also reached the final qualifying round of the Australian Open this year and the French Open last year and is currently ranked 151 in the world.
- Keep up to date with Billy’s progress online at iomtoday.co.im
