Manx Grand Prix newcomer James Walsh has posted an emotional video from Noble’s Hospital after crashing in the meeting’s opening qualifying session on Sunday afternoon.
The 37 year old from Kinsale in Ireland came off the JBW Racing Aprilia at Cruickshanks injuring his hip.
Although not too badly injured Walsh has said the realisation that his Manx Grand Prix debut was over after a year and a half of hard work in preparation for the event has hit him hard.
Posting to Facebook on Monday, he said: ‘That’s my Manx over for this year after basically the last 18 months to get here. I haven’t seen the bike yet, but from what I’ve heard it is not good.
‘I don’t get overly emotional, but this has really hit home.
‘I’m okay, but I’ve banged up my pride - it has taken a hit for sure.
‘Everything had been lined up for this and just like that it’s over.’
Speaking about the lead up to the incident, Walsh added: ‘Sunday was a “pinch me” moment. It was a dream.
‘I got to follow behind John McGuinness in the newcomers’ lap which was insane - it was just such a cool experience.
‘And then we were out for Junior/Supertwin qualifying. I got a good run - I absolutely loved it.
‘It was class - the bike felt mint and I was really happy with my knowledge of the track and how everything felt. The whole run from the Grandstand pretty much out to Ramsey was amazing.
‘I was chugging along coming out of Ramsey - came around the right hander carrying a bit more speed than usual, but still hit my markers. However, I ran it out too wide onto the curb and then the rear kicked and I ended up crashing.
‘We’ll get on the mend and we’ll be back fighting soon.’