Castletown Lawn Tennis Club's championships finals day was held recently at the Malew Street courts.
New for this year for the eight-and-under, nine-and-under, and 12-and-under competitions’ perpetual trophies which were presented in memory of Janet Southam who was a long-time member of the club and a great supporter of junior coaching.
The eight-and-under (red ball) was won for a second year running by Aulay Blyth with runner-up Zander Champion-Clark.
The nine-and-under (orange ball) had a fantastic entry with all children giving it their all. At the end of play it was George Crosbie who came out on top after winning all his matches, while the runner-up for a second year running was Abel Eltman, losing out only to George.
New for this year was the club’s 12-and-under championship. Leo Kerr came out on top after winning all his matches, two of which went to tie breaks, with Leo just holding his nerve in each match. In the runner-up spot was Erin Blyth.
The girls 16-and-under final was won for the first time by last year’s runner-up Darcey Garrett, with the runner-up spot again being taken by Erin.
The boys 16-and-under final was won for the first time by Seth Hornby-Wheeler in a very close contest that really could have gone either way, beating Rohan Chandilya 7/6. In the boys’ playback for first round losers, Ryan Perera beat Isaac Peden 7/6.
The women’s singles final was won for a third year in succession by Lucy Kerr, beating Mel Breed 6/0, 6/0.
The men’s singles final saw Alan Macnair take his third singles club championship in a repeat of last year’s final with a 6/1, 6/3 win over Herman Oberholzer. In the men’s playback for first round losers, Dave Bocking got the better of Louis Barron 6/4, 6/4.
The women’s doubles final saw a very close match, with Kirree Ronan and Darcey Garrett eventually beating Jenny Foy and Caroline Davies 4/6, 6/4 10/3.
The men’s doubles final gave Alan Macnair his second title: in a repeat of last year’s final, he paired up with Herman Oberholzer to beat Neil Ronan and Seth Hornby-Wheeler 6/0, 6/3.
The trophies were presented by Ron Ronan, president of the Castletown Lawn Tennis Club, at its 150th year celebration dinner at the Comis Hotel where a number of other prizes were presented for events played throughout the season, which were as follows:
Grand Slam Senior winners (sponsored by Link Independent): Neil Ronan - Ron Ronan Cup; Lucy Kerr - David Wilkinson Cup; Grand Slam Junior winner Ryan Perera - Neil Ronan Cup. Senior end-of-summer season tournament for the Arnold Osborn Cup: winners – Louis Barron and Richard Kerr; runners-up - Seth Hornby Wheeler and Margaret Bradbury. Senior end-of-summer season one-point knockout – Alan Macnair.
Junior end-of-summer season tournament: winners – Jonah Graham and Isaac Peden; runners-up - Billy McMullen and Zeb Graham. Junior end-of-summer season one-point knockout - Leo Kerr. Club Award – Amy Wheeler. Junior club award - Darcey Garrett.
