Billy Harris will get his third Wimbledon campaign underway later today (Tuesday) when he takes on current world number 22 Karen Khachanov.
The 31-year-old former Island Games gold medallist made it through the first round last year, beating Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in straight sets before losing to Portugal’s Nuno Borges in the second round.
Khachanov should provide a tough test for the islander, with the former Olympic silver medallist seeded number 19.
There may be some optimism for Harris and Manx tennis fans in the shape of the the Russian’s form, which hasn’t been great heading into the tournament.
He has lost his last three matches, but nevertheless is a two-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist and has never lost in the tournament’s first round. The 30 year old has also reached the third round at both of this season's previous Grand Slams.
Harris has never beaten a top-30 player, losing all seven of his previous matches against such opponents, but will take encouragement from his recent form winning seven matches so far this grass season including three during the Wimbledon qualifying tournament at Roehampton.
The winner of the match will face either Yannick Hanfmann or Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round.
- Keep up to date with Billy’s progress at iomtoday.co.im/sport
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