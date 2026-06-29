A Southern 100 fanzone will once again be set-up in Castletown Square for the duration of next week’s meeting.
The fanzone, held in conjunction with Bushy’s Brewery, will provide a hub of entertainment and activity, with live music, rider appearances, competitions, refreshments and race coverage on a big screen.
It will be open daily from 10am until 11pm, Monday to Wednesday with a slightly earlier start of 9.30am on the concluding championship day Thursday, July 9.
After racing concludes on the Thursday evening on the Billown Course, the traditional Southern 100 prize presentation will once again take centre stage.
The Southern 100 Club’s Rachel Palmer said: ‘We're delighted to welcome back the fanzone for 2026.
‘It has become an important part of the Southern 100 experience, providing a fantastic space for fans to meet, socialise and enjoy everything the friendly races has to offer.
‘The atmosphere created in Castletown Square over the four days is always incredible and we're grateful to Bushy's, Castletown Town Commissioners, the Department for Enterprise and ELS Group for helping us continue to grow and develop the fanzone year after year.
‘We're looking forward to another fantastic week and welcoming visitors from across the British Isles and beyond.’
Martin Brunnschweiler, founder of Bushy's Brewery, added: ‘Bushy’s are delighted to be sponsoring the Southern 100 Fanzone once again.
‘The Fox and Fyn bar will be situated in the fanzone all week to enhance the experience for the fans of the “Friendly Races” which goes from strength to strength each year.’
Justin McMullin, managing director of ELS Group, said: ‘Our team is proud to continue supporting the Southern 100 by delivering the infrastructure, production and event expertise required to transform Castletown Square into a vibrant Fanzone experience.
‘Each year we look for new ways to enhance the visitor experience and we're excited to play our part in creating another memorable week for fans, riders and the wider community.’
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