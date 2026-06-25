Billy Harris has booked his place in the main draw at Wimbledon for the third year running.
The Isle of Man tennis player will once again compete at SW19 after coming through qualifying at Roehampton this week.
But the 31-year-old had to come from behind to win his final match on Thursday after losing the opening set 1-6 against China’s Zhou Yi.
Amidst a red weather warning for heat, Harris got off to a sluggish start and committed several double faults early on.
But the former Albany and Castletown LTC member bounced back well, holding his nerve in the second set to win a tie-break 7-2 and level matters.
And from there, there was no looking back for the islander as he took control of the match in the third set, breaking his opponent twice on his way to winning it 6-2.
With momentum firmly in his favour, Harris wasted little time in stamping his authority in the final set, breaking twice more to prevail 6-3 and seal his place in the main draw at the grand slam, which gets underway on Monday.
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