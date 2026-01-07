The draws for the first rounds of the ECAP FA Cup and GH Corlett Woods Cup were made last weekend.
The FA Cup sprang into action on Saturday with seven games taking place around the island.
A host of big names - including the likes of Canada Life Premier League leaders Corinthians, reigning top-flight champions Peel, Railway Cup semi-finalists Laxey and fellow top-flight heavyweights St Mary’s - all received byes straight through to the first round proper.
Defending cup champions Ayre United were knocked out by Union Mills in one of the standout results last weekend, while second division Colby upset top-flight strugglers Foxdale at Billy Goat Park after extra-time.
Those two victors will now go head-to-head in the next round after being drawn against each other, with the match taking place at Garey Mooar.
The two current league leaders – top flight pacesetters Corinthians and Division Two leaders Castletown – will lock horns at the Stadium in what will be a tough test for the Mets but a potentially good gauge of their progress.
Amongst the other ties, Premier League champions Peel begin their quest for a record-extending 33rd cup triumph with a home clash with Pulrose United,
The ties will be played on Saturday, February 7:
ECAP FA Cup first round draw:
Union Mills v Colby
Castletown v Corinthians
St Mary's v Douglas Royal
Laxey v Braddan
Peel v Pulrose United
Marown v Rushen United
DHSOB v Onchan
RYCOB v St John's United
- The first round of the Woods Cup takes place last this month and will see St George’s host Castletown at Glencrutchery Road, while Marown host Colby at the Memorial Playing Fields.
Ties to be played on Saturday, January 17.
GH Corlett Woods Cup first round draw:
St George's v Castletown
Marown v Colby
