The Isle of Man’s women’s tennis team took part in the LTA’s annual Summer County Cup in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex last week.
With a mix of experience and youth, the six-strong squad of Ava Austerberry, Charlotte Clarke, Elena Snidal, Hannah Snidal, Abigail Grace Cowell and Libby Moore showed heart, determination, and true team spirit over five tough days of doubles competition.
The competition’s opening day saw the Manx face Wiltshire, the English county triumphing 7-2.
Despite being a player down, the islanders battled hard with wins from Austerberry and Elena.
Cowell and Moore (who are both under 16) gave a great account of themselves on their debut.
The Manx faced Oxfordshire next, with a full squad in place. Clarke and Austerberry delivered a clean sweep, winning all three of their rubbers – two in straight sets and one in a dominant championship tie-break (10/2). Oxfordshire, however, won the other rubbers to triumph 6-3 overall.
The same result followed against Cumbria, but juniors Cowell and Moore really stepped up, pushing their opponents in a tight 6/4, 6/3 loss.
On day four, the island squad claimed their first win of the week defeating Shropshire 5-4.
Clarke and Austernerry starred again, taking three more rubbers, while the Snidals delivered a solid straight-set wins to seal the overall team victory.
Cowell and Moore fought hard too and grabbed their first set win of the week.
The Isle of Man’s last match of the week was against South of Scotland, the islanders being edged out 5-4.
Clarke and Austerberry dominated once again, dropping only three games all day.
The deciding rubber went down to the wire, ending in a heart-breaking 7-6(6), 2-6, 10-7 loss for the Snidals.
Clarke and Austerberry impressed throughout the week winning the majority of their rubbers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.