Isle of Man tennis ace Billy Harris’s debut in the main US Open draw ended in defeat on Tuesday evening.
The 30 year old took on world number 27 Felix Auger-Aliassime in New York, a player ranked 124 places higher than him.
The Albany and Castletown member gave the 25 seed a run for his money though, as the Canadian had to battle hard to win 6/4, 7/6 (10-8), 6/4 in front of full crowd at the Billy Jean King National Tennis Centre.
Indeed Harris served for the second set, until Auger-Aliassime broke in the 10th game to draw even and send the set to a tiebreak.
A 32-shot rally in that ended with a winner for the 25th seed and they both saved set point twice before Harris’s forehand went long.
For the former Island Games medallist, it was only his second Grand Slam appearance, having appeared at Wimbledon this year and last.
