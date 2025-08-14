Isle of Man Lawn Tennis Association’s Senior and Junior Closed Championships take place at Douglas LTC this Sunday.
Events are men’s and women’s singles and doubles, plus mixed doubles and age group events for juniors.
The competition gets underway at 10am. So far there is a good entry from Albany but there are some notable names missing. Entry can be done online before this Saturday morning at 10am.
Albany news
- The dates for Albany’s club championships plus the president’s day senior/junior competition will be confirmed shortly.
- There will be no open American tournament this month as a lot of members are away.
Club sessions take place on Tuesday evenings, Wednesday mornings and Sunday afternoons, and will continue throughout the year.
These sessions are open to every Albany member - there is no need to tell anyone you will be playing, just turn up.
Members are allowed to bring a guest – maybe a friend or relative visiting the island – and just pay a small guest fee.
- The King’s Spa tombola was drawn last Saturday and the prize list has been sent to all members and non-members who sold or bought tickets.
The proceeds are part of King’s Spa sponsorship of the club’s popular junior coaching and play programme. This helps to keep the cost of junior activities to a minimum.
- Lots of private and small group coaching is being held during the school holidays before the club’s larger group sessions and Saturday club days restart in September.
Visit the club’s website at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/AlbanyLTC or Facebook for more information.
PAT SHARP
- Get free publicity for your team. Email your sports stories to [email protected] for a chance to feature in our newspapers and on our websites.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.