Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris has been called up by Great Britain for the fourth edition of the United Cup, which starts in Perth, Australia this weekend.
The 30 year old former Castletown and Albany member is a late replacement in the side for GB number one Jack Draper who has been forced to withdraw from the competition through injury.
Harris, who will be making his second appearance in the tournament after making his United Cup debut earlier this year, is joined in the GB squad by Emma Raducanu, Katie Swan, Olivia Nicholls and doubles specialist Neal Skupski for group games against Japan and Greece.
The first of these takes place in the early hours of Sunday morning (2am GMT), before a game against the Greeks at 9am (GMT) on Monday morning.
The knockout stages continue on Wednesday (January 7) with the quarter-finals.
All matches for the United Cup 2026 will be streamed via Tennis Channel International.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.