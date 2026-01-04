The Isle of Man’s Billy Harris won his singles match as Great Britain defeated Japan 2-1 in their opening match of the United Cup in Perth.
The former Castletown and Albany LTC man beat world number 99 Shintaro Mochizuki in straight sets, 7/6, 6/3 in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Team-mate Katie Swan lost her singles match to the returning Naomi Osaka, but GB won the doubles to secure the victory 2-1 overall.
The team face Greece on Monday at 9am (GMT) in their second group match.
Harris was a late replacement in the side for GB number one Jack Draper who has been forced to withdraw from the Australian competition through injury.
