Laxey tennis player Holly Beattie will be in action on the courts at Wimbledon next month.
That’s after the 12-year-old Ramsey Grammar School student triumphed in the Play Your Way to Wimbledon competition recently.
The Albany and Douglas Lawn Tennis Club member took part in the under-14 Isle of Man county competition against other girls from the island squad.
She progressed all the way through to the final where she won both sets to take the prize, the opportunity to play on the courts of Wimbledon in early August against upcoming talent of her age from across the UK.
The experience will come in the form of a knockout competition from August 2-6 and comes with a dedicated physio, meal tickets for the Wimbledon on-site restaurant, as well as a tour of the grounds and museum.
Speaking about the opportunity, Holly said: ‘I still remember learning to hit with a sponge ball at the public court in Laxey.
‘To now have the opportunity to play at Wimbledon is a dream come true!'
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