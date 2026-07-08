Isle of Man men's national football team manager Chris Bass has named his squad for this weekend’s inaugural Summer Tri-Tournament.
The Manx squad will face a double header on Saturday (July 11) against North West Counties Football League Division One North side AFC Blackpool at 10.30am and then Ynys Môn at 5pm, with both games taking place at the Bowl in Douglas.
Prior to that AFC Blackpool and Ynys Môn will go head-to-head on Friday evening.
The Isle of Man squad is as follows: Mark Blair, Liam Blake, Tomas Brown, Josh Cain, James Callow, Jamie Callister, Jason Charmer, Connor Clark, Preston Cleater, Beren Colley, Will Cowin, Jacob Crook, Tom Crosbie, Sammy Gelling, Danny Gerrard, Ethan Hawley, Charlie Higgins, Tyler Hughes, Shaun Kelly, Jimmy Lowther, Joao Marques, Dean Pinnington, Callum Sherry, Ben Sturgeon, Kyle Watson, Ben Wilkinson, Mikey Williams, Matthew Woods.
Individual match tickets cost £7 for adults and £3 for juniors and pensioners. Day passes cost £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.
Any junior carrying a Manx flag or wearing national team colours gets in for only £1 with a paying adult.
The men’s side’s most recent outing saw them go up against Welsh champions The New Saints in Shropshire, the latter side winning 8-0.
WOMEN’S SIDE
The Isle of Man women’s national football side are also scheduled to take on Ynys Môn the following week on Saturday, July 18.
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