This photo dates back 26 years to July 1998 when Vagabonds Rugby Club hosted a Gauteng Falcons side from South Africa.
The match was held at Vagas’ old pitch on Glencrutchery Road where a large crowd descended to watch the Manx side take on a Falcons team featuring several professional players.
Amongst these were Braam van Straaten who made his international debut the following year and went on to play in 21 tests for the Springboks. Scrum-half Deon de Kock was capped twice at international level and Wayne Boardman played for Italian outfit Rugby Calvisano in the Heineken Cup in 2002-03.
The Vagabonds team was captained by the familiar face of now Chief Minister Alf Cannan (front row, third from left).
The full Vagas squad that day was: Darrin Cook, Ben Wood, Jim Nicholson, Paul Nicholson Chris Till, Andy Gosland, Roger Quirk, Jon Morley, Garry Vernon, Jim Kearns, Mark Peters, Alf Cannan, Leigh Kennaugh, Dion Van Der Merwe, Simon Murray, Nigel Callow, Chris Till, Tic Connolly, Guy Murray, Mark Watson, Steve Bremner, AJ Thompson and Rupert Leaton.