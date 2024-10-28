It was nip-and-tuck for an hour at New Brighton in the Cheshire Vase before a flurry of late tries saw Ramsey Rugby Club defeated 36-12.
A New Brighton breakaway after 20 minutes gave them an early 7-0 lead before a try and conversion from Ramsey points machine Brandon Atchison leveled the score, leaving the game tied 7-7 at half-time.
Two tries at the beginning of the second half saw the lead stretched to 19-7 before Atchison ran in his second to reduce the advantage to 19-12.
But three tries in the final quarter broke the Ramsey resistance.
DAVE CHRISTIAN