Thomson and Knight finish joint winners of Pre-TT Sprint event
Juan Knight and Grant Thomson tied for the honours in Ramsey MCC’s pre-TT Sprint Enduro at West Kimmeragh, near Bride last week.
Both riding 300cc KTM two-strokes, they each finished on total times of 34 minutes 14 seconds for a total of eight tests on the perimeter circuit.
Knight grabbed a nine-second lead on test one with a time of 4m 21s, but Thomson matched him on lap two.
They swapped fastest times on lap three and four, and were joint quickest again on test five.
Thomson came good in the latter stages as 47-year-old Knight began to fade, winning test six by four seconds, test seven by three and the last by two seconds to drag himself back to joint winner.
The fastest test of the day was produced by former Isle of Man Centre Motocross Champion Max Ingham, now a regular in the British Supersport series, with an excellent time of 4m 07s on the final test to snatch third place overall from Jake Subachus.
RESULTS
Ramsey MCC Sprint Enduro: 1=, Juan Knight and Grant Thomson joint overall time of 34 minutes 14 seconds; 3, Max Ingham 34.19; 4, Jake Sabachus 34.26; 5, Mark Turner 34.57; 6, Gavin Hunt 35.09; 7, Bobby Moyer 35.58; 8, Mark Cringle 36.20; 9, Ryan Gaylor 36.51; 10, Alex Bottomley 37.33; 11, Luke Saunders 38.10; 12, Al Heginbotham 38.30; 13, Jason Turner 38.34; 14, Grant Skeoch 38.44; 15, Martin Corkish 38.45; 16, Ash Kelly 38.54; 17, Jacob McCanney 39.10; 18, Stanley Watt 39.14; 19, Aaron Watson 39.21; 20, Callum Purves 39.23; 21, Mike Turner 40.05; 22, Ryan Herdman 40.24; 23, Dave Curtis 40.30; 24, Ryan Christian 40.31; 25, Niall McCanney 41.26; 26, Peter Beaumont 41.59; 27, Lee Hawkins 42.52; 28, Kieran Ackers 43.20; 29, Jack Asbridge-Heard 43.48; 30, Jonny Lang 43.55; 31, Phil Teare 45.45; 32, Rob Alton 45.49; 33, David Wormald 45.54; 34, Matt Gell 46.14; 35, Andrew Livesey 46.38; 36, Gwilym Hoosen-Owen 48.05; 37, Richard Smith 48.51; 38, Karl Robinson 48.53; 39, Glen Kensall 50.04; 40, Matt Walmsley 51.06; 41, Rich Leatherbarrow 55.20; 42, Chris Douglas 58.06; 43, Stephen Cowell 59.18; 44, David Quaggin 1.06.33; 45, Shantelle Thorp 1.11.54; DNF - Leo McVicar, Matty Asbridge and Alex Pressley.