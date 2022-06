Thomson and Knight finish joint winners of Pre-TT Sprint event

Fresh from finishing third in Ramsey MCC’s pre-TT Sprint Enduro at West Kimmeragh last week, Max Ingham then entertained the crowds on his way to winning Peveril MCC’s Douglas Beach Race on Mad Sunday - full report and results on opposite pageCS220605(33)/cjs photography ( Cjs Photography )

Juan Knight and Grant Thomson tied for the honours in Ramsey MCC’s pre-TT Sprint Enduro at West Kimmeragh, near Bride last week.

Both riding 300cc KTM two-strokes, they each finished on total times of 34 minutes 14 seconds for a total of eight tests on the perimeter circuit.

Knight grabbed a nine-second lead on test one with a time of 4m 21s, but Thomson matched him on lap two.

They swapped fastest times on lap three and four, and were joint quickest again on test five.

Thomson came good in the latter stages as 47-year-old Knight began to fade, winning test six by four seconds, test seven by three and the last by two seconds to drag himself back to joint winner.

The fastest test of the day was produced by former Isle of Man Centre Motocross Champion Max Ingham, now a regular in the British Supersport series, with an excellent time of 4m 07s on the final test to snatch third place overall from Jake Subachus.

