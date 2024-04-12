Three-time world champion Bianca Cook [nee Walkden] is set to represent the Isle of Man at the forthcoming European Championships.
The 32-year-old from Liverpool has family in the island and has opted to fly the Manx flag at the championships which take place in Serbia during May when she will be aiming to clinch her fifth European title.
As such, Bianca is following in the footsteps of her husband Aaron Cook who switched allegiances to the Isle of Man in 2013 in order to boost his hopes of qualifying for the Rio Olympics in 2016, having been left out of the GB squad for London 2012.
Now, Bianca is hoping that her decision to represent the Isle of Man Taekwondo Association in international competition – including the Europeans – will help her qualify for this summer’s Olympics in Paris.
Speaking to the GB Taekwondo website, Bianca commented: ‘It is great to have the opportunity to represent the Isle of Man. This island has become a part of my life, and I am thankful to the Isle of Man Taekwondo Association for welcoming me.
‘My aim is to show my form for selection for Team GB, while at the same time representing the Isle of Man in World Taekwondo in competitions including at the European Championships.’
Cook wasted no time in putting the Manx flag on the podium by clinching a gold medal at the Galeb Belgrade Trophy (Serbian Open) over the weekend.