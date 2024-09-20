The final of the inaugural Canada Life International-sponsored Mixed Team Plate bowls competition took place on the number one green at Noble’s on Thursday evening.
Port Erin and Peel Sunset battled it out to become the third winners of this competition after Noble’s A and Noble’s B won the previous two years.
There was a good crowd in attendance throughout the evening in perfect conditions for bowls.
The first three games to come off the green saw Peel’s Shirley Corrin beat Jackie Elliott 21-13, with Dougie Allan winning 21-18 against Ed Benson.
Port Erin captain Ben Mowle struck the first blow for the Breagle Glen side as he held off Jo Corkill 21-17.
The next game off was from Port Erin stalwart Bernie Durcan who stormed to a 21-6 win over Gill Clarke.
The next two games off went in favour of Peel as Phil Clarke beat Mavis franks 21-20, while Gordon Corrin held off Derek Allen 21-14. The match could not have been closer, with both teams tied on 107 chalks.
Two big wins followed, with one from each team as Caroline Whitehead beat David Allwood 21-10, while Harry Kelly rolled back the years with a 21-9 win over Alison Stockham.
This meant a chink of daylight emerged between the two sides as Peel led by a chalk (138-137) and had won five games to Port Erin’s three games.
With the championship final now a dead rubber, all eyes turned to the last game on the green in the plate which was tied at 10-10 between Steve Durcan and Val Allwood.
The Peel woman seemed to respond to the announcement over the tannoy of the match score as she went on to lead 16-10, had played a good bowl which Durcan had just beaten, with the end decided on a measure. Durcan had to win 21-19 or better to ensure the Plate made its way to Port Erin.
Winning the end on the measure seemed to settle the Port Erin man who played straight pegs along the edge of the green, as he went on to score four quickfire doubles on the bounce followed by two singles to runout with a 21-16 victory.
The overall result was Port Erin winning by only four chalks (158-154), with the individual games going in favour of Peel 5-4.
The presentation was made by association competition secretary Matthew Keggen who thanked Noble’s for the use of the green, their club members for the refreshments and providing measurers, with the Port Erin captain receiving the shield as the Breagle Glen side went one better than 2023.
GLYNN HARGRAVES