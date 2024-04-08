The curtains came down on the men’s and women’s hockey leagues for another year with the champions all decided on Saturday.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A claimed a 4-0 victory over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A at King William’s College to secure the Men’s Premiership title after an impressive campaign (see report on back page).
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A could not retain their title from last year but rounded their season off with a 4-0 win against Motorworx Valkyrs A to seal second place.
An impressive debut campaign in the top flight from Athena Healthcare Harlequins A saw the yellow and blacks notch their fourth win of the year with a 4-0 success over Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
In the Women’s Premiership, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A bested Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A 1-0 in a victory which sees the southerners secure second place behind Canaccord Genuity Vikings A who wrapped up the title last Wednesday evening.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B lost out 4-1 to Athena Healthcare Harlequins A which means the southerners will be playing in Division One next season.
Having won the title the previous weekend, Motorworx Valkyrs B refused to coast to the line as they defeated Canaccord Genuity Vikings B 4-3, therefore securing an undefeated season for the westerners.
The game between Exceed Business Services Ramsey A and Canaccord Genuity Vikings C was awarded as a walkover to Ramsey.
As a result of that, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B were both safe in Division One but the southern side defeated Quins 3-1.
Women’s Division One saw Exceed Business Services Ramsey A secure promotion back to the top flight after their 1-1 draw against Motorworx Valkyrs B.
At the other end of the table, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C were able to avoid the drop regardless of their 6-2 defeat at the hands of Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings B were awarded a walkover victory against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C which means the latter will be relegated by a single point.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts were arguably robbed of the Division Two title after Exceed Business Services Ramsey B dropped a number of first team players to their second side, resulting in a 13-1 defeat for the whites.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D have been crowned champions after a walkover victory against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
The final senior league, Women’s Division Two saw Canaccord Genuity Vikings C take a 1-0 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E in a hard-fought game. Motorworx Valkyrs C ended J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D’s dreams of a 100 percent winning season in a game which ended 3-3.
Rounding out senior league hockey for another year, Exceed Business Services Ramsey B beat Athena Healthcare Harlequins B 2-1.
In the Under-15s League, Swales Flooring Harlequins defeated Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues and Rascals 7-0.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE