In the Men’s Premier Divison, LJ Partnership Ramsey A play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B in the battle at the bottom.
A single point will make Ramsey safe, anything else and it will all come down to the last game.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A will play Motorworx Valkyrs A at Castle Rushen.
Castletown will be making a final push for runner-up spot, as they only trail Vikings A by two points.
Already crowned winners Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A won’t want to tarnish their 100% record when they take on second-placed Canaccord Genuity Vikings at the NSC at 2pm.
In Men’s Division One Canaccord Genuity Vikings C face bottom side Athena Harlequins B in what looks set to be a very close battle.
Leaders Athena Harlequins A are still heading towards the title.
Trying to get in the way this week are Canaccord Genuity Vikings B who will have been pleased to have only lost out by one goal in a very tight Plate game with Valkyrs B midweek.
In Men’s Division Two J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B will play stablemates Castletown C.
A win for the B team would secure them the title, but would deny their C team the chance to finish second.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C will hopefully get a team out when they play Colts in their last derby game of the season.
The Women’s Premier Division Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A will hope to finish with a flourish in their final game taking on J.Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
The big game of the day will see J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A take on Motorworx Valkyrs A in a game that could secure them the title.
Valkyrs have struggled to find form in the early part of the season but have started to gain traction over the last few games.
In Women’s Division One Motorworx Valkyrs B will do everything they can to get a result over Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C, but Athena Harlequins will be out to secure a win and secure the championship when they take on LJ Partnership Ramsey A.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings B will take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B in the final game of the day.
In Women’s Division Two J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C should secure the title when they take on their D team, who are also looking likely to finish runners-up.
Athena Harlequins B will take on Motorworx Valkyrs C and the other match will see Canaccord Genuity Vikings C play LJ Partnership Ramsey B with both sitting mid-table.
Fixtures
Saturday, March 25
Rossborough Men’s Premier League
12.35pm Bacchas B v Ramsey A at NSC
2.05pmBacchas A v Vikings A at NSC
2.05pmCastletown A v Valkyrs A at CRHS
Rossborough Men’s Division One
3.35pmHarlequins A v Vikings B at NSC
3.35pmVikings C v Harlequins B at QEII
Rossborough Men’s Division Two
11.05amCastletown C v Castletown B at CRHS
12.35pmBacchas C v Bacchas Colts at KWC
Rossborough Women’s Premier League
12.35pmCastletown B v Bacchas A at CRHS
2.05pmCastletown A v Valkyrs A at KWC
Rossborough Women’s Division One
12.35pmValkyrs B v Bacchas C at QEII
12.35pmRamsey A v Harlequins A at RGS
3.35pmBacchas B v Vikings B at RGS
Rossborough Women’s Division Two
2.05pmHarlequins B v Valkyrs C at QEII
2.05pmRamsey B v Vikings C at RGS
3.35pmCastletown C v Castletown D at CRHS
Rossborough Mixed Under-15 League
11.05am Harlequins v Vikings at NSC
11.05amValkyrs v Rogues and Rascals at QEII
3.35pmSabres v Bacchas at KWC
l Reports, results and photos in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.