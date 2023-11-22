The island’s mixed hockey leagues enter their final week this Saturday and it’s still all to play for across the five divisions.
Off the island the OAK Group Isle of Man Junior sides are also back in action.
PREMIERSHIP
In the battle to stay in the top flight, Exceed Business Services Ramsey A have to win their fixture against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B to stand chance of staying in the Premiership.
Looking to avoid relegation themselves, all Canaccord Genuity Vikings B need to stay up is a win against the in-form Athena Healthcare Harlequins A.
Although both are out of the title fight, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts and Canaccord Genuity Vikings A will be competing for third place in the division.
Finally in the Premiership, the top two teams take each other on in the final game of the season when anything other than a win for Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A will mean Motorworx Valkyrs A are crowned champions.
Division One
The action in Division One is no less intense with the top to sides level on points.
Current league leaders Motorworx Valkyrs B play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C with the westerners needing a win to secure promotion back to the top flight.
In order to claim back the top spot, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners need to win by a margin of at least eight goals against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags, while in a battle for third place Motorworx Valkyrs C will take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C.
Division Two
Although the title and relegation has already been decided in Division Two, the battle for the remaining places is still on.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags take on bottom-of-the-league Canaccord Genuity Vikings E who will be looking to end their season on a positive note.
League winners Canaccord Genuity Vikings D hope to end their campaign unbeaten as they play Motorworx Valkyrs D, while the young Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts will play Exceed Business Services Ramsey Ravens.
Division Three
Division Three sees Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D and Athena Healthcare Harlequins A face off in a winner-takes-all match for second place.
There’s an inter-club derby as J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick.
Having already claimed the league title, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B look to cap off their season in their match-up against Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rookies.
Under-15s League
In the Under-15s League, Motorworx Valkyrs play Canaccord Genuity Vikings as J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres go up against Athena Healthcare Harlequins.
The final game of the weekend sees Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues and Rascals take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks.
Having taken the league victory last weekend, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B take on their club rivals Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A in a match which has been rescheduled to next Thursday, November 30.
Island juniors
Off-island the OAK Group Isle of Man junior sides are once again travelling across for their next round of knockout fixtures on Sunday.
First, the under-14 boys face a tough test against Alderley Edge as the under-14 girls play Timperley. In the next age group, both the under 16 boys and girls will be playing Preston.
There is no fixture for the under-18 boys this weekend, but the under-18 girls will be playing Garstang.
Manx Hockey Association wish the travelling junior sides the best of luck in their fixtures.
FIXTURES
Saturday, November 25.
Mixed Premier League
12.35pmCastletown Celts v Vikings A
@ the NSC
2.05pmBacchas A v Valkyrs A @ the NSC
2.05pmVikings B v Harlequins A @ KWC
Mixed Division One
2.05pmValkyrs B v Vikings C @ QEII
11.05amBacchas C v Valkyrs C @ QEII
2.05pm Castletown Cammags
v Castletown Southerners @ CRHS
Mixed Division Two
11.05amCastletown Cushags v Vikings E
@ CRHS
12.35pmValkyrs D v Vikings D @ QEII
12.35pmRamsey Ravens v Bacchas Colts @ RGS
Mixed Division Three
11.05am Bacchas D v Harlequins C
@ the NSC
2.05pm Ramsey Rookies v Harlequins B @ RGS
12.35pmCastletown Carrick v Castletown Cosney @CRHS
Under-15 League
3.35pm Valkyrs v Vikings @ QEII
3.35pmCastletown Sabres v Harlequins
@ CRHS
3.35pmRamsey Rogues and Rascals
v Castletown Sharks @ RGS
Bacchas A v Bacchas B will now be played
next Thursday, November 30 @ the NSC
--------
Sunday, November 26:
EH Boys Under-14 Tier Two Plate
10.30am Isle of Man v Alderley Edge
@ University of Cumbria Sports Facility
EH Girls Under-14 Tier Two Plate
10am Isle of Man v Timperley
@ Lancaster University
EH Boys Under-16 Tier Two KO Championships
10.30am Preston v Isle of Man
@ Preston Hockey Club
EH Girls Under-16 Tier Two KO Championships
9.30am Preston v Isle of Man
@ Preston Hockey Club
EH Girls Under-18 Tier Two Plate
10am Garstang v Isle of Man
@ Rossall School