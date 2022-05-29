Todd fastest as TT 2022 bursts into life

The 2022 TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy fired into life in excellent conditions on Sunday.

After a long-awaited return to action on the Mountain Course, Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles) topped the Superbike class with a speed of 127.492mph ahead of Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) with 126.984mph and John McGuinness MBE (Honda Racing UK) in 124.955mph.

Peter Hickman posted the third quickest lap of the afternoon, 126.49mph, onboard the Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing machine, to lead the way in the Superstock category, with Michael Dunlop (MD Racing) fastest in the Supersport class at 124.103mph and Jamie Coward (KTS Racing by Steadplan) the pacesetter in the Supertwin division at 117.573mph.

TT newcomer Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) enjoyed a superb first session, lapping at 122.616mph on his Superstock Fireblade.

It was a similar case in the sidecars, with newcomer Harry Payne, with Mark Wilkes in the chair, putting in a superb performance at 110.364mph.

Leading the way were Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley (FHO Racing) with 112.426mph, ahead of Ben and Tom Birchall on their Haith Honda with 111.908mph ahead of Payne/Wilke.

They were the only three crews to break the 110mph barrier, with Gary Bryan/Phil Hyde, Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie and Tim Reeves/KevinRousseau completing the top six.

The action had gotten underway with the newcomers getting their first taste of the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

TT rider liaison officers Milky Quayle and John Barton were joined by 10-time TT winner Ian Lougher in taking Jamie Cringle, the aforementioned Irwin, Milo Ward, Ilja Caljouw, Joe Loughlin, Craig Szczypek and Jason Burrill for their maiden lap on closed roads.

