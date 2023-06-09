Mark Cavendish claimed a top-10 finish on general classfication at the ZLM Tour in Holland over the weekend.
The Manx Missile, fresh from winning the final stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia, was 35th on the opening prologue, then followed that up with a 14th place on the first proper stage.
After finished 110th the next day, the Manxman was 47th on stage three then rounded off the race with 16th on the fourth and final stage which was enough for the Astana Qazaqstan rider to finish ninth overall.
Cav’s next in action at this week’s Baloise Belgium Tour.