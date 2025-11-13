The International Pool Association (IPA) Grand Finals are underway at the Comis Hotel this week, marking the climax of the 2025 tour season.
Now in its eighth year visiting the Isle of Man, this is the fifth and final event of the 2025 IPA Tour, bringing together hundreds of players from across the British Isles and beyond for a few days of top class pool.
A flyer round opened the competition on Wednesday, ahead of the main Grand Finals which begin on Friday (November 14).
Over the weekend, six major competitions will take place: the Ladies Amateur, Open, Ladies Open, Amateur, Ladies Elite, and Professional events.
Among those taking part is the island’s only professional player, David Addinall, who will once again fly the Manx flag on home soil against some of the sport’s biggest names.
IPA secretary and tournament director Bronwen Ward, who has travelled from Swansea to oversee the event, said excitement is building for what promises to be another memorable weekend of competition.
‘This is the Grand Finals, so it’s the end of our season in terms of the tour events that we hold,’ she said. ‘All players can count the Grand Finals, and we’ve held them on the island for about seven years. This is our first time at the Comis, which is a pleasant change for us, it’s lovely.’
Bronwen explained that the IPA’s long-standing connection with the Isle of Man stemmed from Addinall’s involvement and support from local partners.
‘There is one professional player on the island by the name of David Addinall,’ she said. ‘It started from conversations with the fact that David travels absolutely everywhere, and so it was kind of, ‘why don’t you come to the Isle of Man?’
‘With the help of Visit Isle of Man and Steam Packet, who provide sponsorship in various ways for ourselves, we’ve been able to do that and hope to continue the relationship for a long time to come.’
She praised both the venue and the hospitality shown by the Comis team. ‘So far it’s been amazing here.
‘All hotel staff have been very hospitable and, for us both, it’s a new venue. But we’ve all worked very well together and managed to put on what you see here and in the Snakeville Room, which is the other room we use.’
More than 200 players and supporters have travelled for the tournament, filling the hotel and other accommodation across the island.
Local participation has also been strong, with around 25 Manx players, both men and women, entering the main events.
‘We have some lady players and some amateur men players who have entered the competition,’ Bronwen said.
‘We also held more casual events over Wednesday and Thursday to encourage people who don’t normally play with professionals to come and have that experience with us.’
In addition to the main competitions, a charity event, Lola’s Pool Party, will take place on Thursday night.
It’s £25 entry fee, and the winner can win up to £25,000.
‘It’s run by one of our professional players, Mark Boyle, in memory of his late wife and in support of the Strathcarron Hospice,’ Bronwen explained. ‘It’s very well supported because Mark is hugely respected and his wife was very well liked as well.’
Encouraging locals to head to the Comis and soak up the atmosphere, she added: ‘Just come along and enjoy. It’s a fantastic weekend of pool.’