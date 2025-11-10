The weather wasn't kind in Ramsey a week ago last Tuesday evening, with wet and windy conditions for round two of Northern AC’s winter road running series.
A total of 97 competitors had entered the race, with a few being put off by the inclement weather, but there was still a great number who made it to the start line for the HubPeople-sponsored event.
Despite the conditions there were some quality performances. The one-lap race which was won by Steve Oates, with Becca Kelly the leading female in second place. Oates took six seconds off his round one time.
The 5km race saw Ryan Corrin take the lead after the first lap, followed by Jack Okell and David Garrood on Jack’s shoulder. Corrin extended his lead to 34 seconds after two laps, with Mark Burman moving up to third behind Okell.
Corrin took the win with a cracking time of 15min 35sec, some six seconds faster than he ran a month earlier. Okell was runner-up in 16.25, with Burman third in 16.49.
It was close after that, with Garrood fourth in 17.06, Tom Felton-Smith fifth (17.07) and Liam Parker sixth (17.10). Corrin’s times for the three laps only varied by two seconds between his first and third laps.
Returning to the roads for the first after an 18-month injury-enforced lay-off, leading female Rachael Franklin was right behind Parker with the same time after a race-long tussle with the group just ahead of her.
But quite likely the performance of the night came from Jess Bryan who ran a time of 18.38, the third fastest female time run on the course with only Rachael Franklin and Christa Cain having gone faster.
Elissa Morris was also back in racing action after injury, her time of 19.49 placing her third woman only one second ahead of Becky Watterson. Fifth was Katherine Cubbon and sixth Leah Brennan.
Steve Oates won the single-lap race over an approximate distance of 1.7 kilometres in a time of 6min 31sec.
Becca Kelly was second overall in 7.25, three seconds ahead of Tara Kelly, with former leading all-rounder Allan Gage just edging out Colin Crooks for fourth place in his long overdue return to athletics.
Entries are open for round three on Tuesday, December 2 - go to https://my.raceresult.com/370609/registration
Full details can be found on the information tab of the registration section.
ANDREW WOODWARD
RESULTS
Northern AC road running league, round two, November 4 - Ramsey, sponsored by HubPeople:
5km 1, Ryan Corrin 15min 41sec; 2, Mark Burman 16.13; 3, Tom Felton-Smith 16.44; 4, David Garrood 17.03; 5, Matt Callister 17.26; 6, Michael Garrett 18.10; 7, Mark Corkish 18.20; 8, Gianni Epifani 18.20; 9, Nick Ardern 18.26; 10, Andy McKnight 18.37; 11, Liam McCann 18.42; 12, Alan Gelling 19.25; 13, Katherine Cubbon 19.33; 14, Becky Watterson 19.48; 15=, Joanne and Corbyn Schade 20.01; 17, Douglas Jacobsson 20.53; 18, Andrew Bell 20.58; 19, Ben Smaller 21.04; 20, Leah Brennan 21.10; 21, Sonny Cawley 21.20; 22, Sammy White 21.22; 23, Charlie Whipp 21.26; 24, Paul Jackson 21.45; 25, Mike Chatel 21.56; 26, Kathy Garrett 22.01; 27, Ellie Warren 22.04; 28, Calvin Wright 22.15; 29, Saskia Kelly 22.18; 30, David Hodgson 22.27; 31, Holly Salter 22.36; 32, Paul McGilvray 22.37; 33, Jamie Pope 22.41; 34, Maria Hutton 22.57; 35, Charlotte Sugden 22.57; 36, Paul Renshaw 23.21; 37, David Hathaway 23.24; 38, Andrew Quayle 23.25; 39, Paul Sugden 24.23; 40, Tia Parkinson 24.32; 41, Katie Ardern 24.49; 42, Brandon Ellis 24.59; 43, Mark Rea 25.05; 44, Lawrence Dyer 25.08; 45, Mike Connors 25.15; 46, Darcy Cain 25.21; 47, Marie Jackson 25.29; 48, Mike Davies 25.33; 49, Gaynor Evans 26.10; 50, Jane Walmsley 26.26; 51, Stewart Jones 26.28; 52, Rebecca Greatbatch 27.01; 53, Emma Mapp 27.10; 54, Helen Kee 27.11; 55, Sharon Hyatt 27.32; 56, Wendy Hughes 27.44; 57, Moira Hall 29.14; 58, Michelle Meikle 29.53; 59, Karen Gadsby 30.07; 60, David Roberts 30.07; 61, Laura Bryan 31.30; 62, Caroline Helks 31.52; 63, Denise Bridson 32.07; 64, Nikki Salmon 32.07.
One lap (approx. 1.7km): 1, Steve Oates 6m 31s; 2, Becca Kelly 7.25; 3, Tara Kelly 7.28; 4, Allan Gage 7.44; 5, Colin Crooks 7.48; 6, Tonya Corrin 7.49; 7, Diane Pope 8.19; 8, Phill Swales 8.47; 9, Vicki Burgess 9.22; 10, Matthew Burgess 9.23; 11, Jenna Belcher 9.33; 12, Jamie Humphreys 9.37; 13, Alan Pilling 10.28.
SYD QUIRK HALF MARATHON
The Syd Quirk Half Marathon and Walk are now a little over one week away on Sunday, November 23.
Sponsored once again by Haldane Fisher, the ever-popular event comfortably reached its maximum entry cut-off of 500 before officially closing, but there is a reserve list.
The walk will commence from Ronaldsway Industrial Estate at 8am, followed by runners who expect to take longer than 2hr15min to complete the two-lap 13.1-mile course at 8.15. The final group of faster runners will get underway at 8.30am, incorporating those contesting the Isle of Man Half-Marathon Championships.
The predominantly flat course includes Ballasalla, Billown, Ballabeg and Castletown Bypass.
Spectators will not be permitted to park or drive on the industrial estate during the event.
