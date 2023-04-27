The leaderboard in the second round of the summer Sport Trap league at Ayre Clay Target Club last weekend read like a who’s-who of Manx shooting.
Neil Parsons was the overall winner hitting 45 targets out of 50, with Marty Kneen and Kevin Oates in hot pursuit, three shots adrift as they tied for the runners-up spot.
George Davies, Jamie Hancox and Davey Clague led the way in B class, with Rodney Corlett, Willie Macleod and the fast-progressing Shay Sayle ahead of the field in C class.
Results - Class A: 1=, Neil Parsons 45; 2=, Marty Kneen and Kevin Oates 42. Class B: 1, George Davies 39; 2, Jamie Hancox 36; 3, Davey Clague 33. Class C: 1, Rodney Corlett 33; 2, Willie Macleod 28; 3, Shay Sayle 27.
It’s a bank holiday bonanza at Ayre Clay Target Club this weekend with two Sporting Grand Prix events.
Tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm is for Sport Trap and Super Sporting (50 targets each).
On Sunday, from 10am, it’s a 100-bird sporting competition.
Then, on Bank Holiday Monday, the club will host the Three Shot Auto Challenge – again from 1pm.
Just a reminder the range at Blue Point is also now open for midweek practice every Wednesday night.
JAMES DAVIS