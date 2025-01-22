Local trials star Kaytlyn Adshead has signed to ride with leading team Sherco UK for the coming season.
She will contest the full Women’s Trial GP World Championship for a second year, looking to break into the world’s top five and achieve her first podium, something which 10-time champion Emma Bristow is motivated to support the young Manx woman with.
Bristow commented: ‘I have ridden against Kaytlyn for the past few seasons and with her in the last two Trial des Nations teams. I’ve spent time training with her and I know how well she can ride and what she is capable of when she’s well prepared.
‘I want to help her believe in herself and allow her to ride like she does at the TDN every year when she really ups her game.
‘I have every confidence she will achieve some of her best results on a Sherco and I look forward to being there for her with the support and guidance in 2025.’
Support for Adshead will also come from AG Bikes who have prepared and supplied her new 300 STFactory model which she has already picked up and started the hard work training for the new season on.
Speaking about her move to Sherco, she said: ‘I’m beyond excited to be joining the Sherco UK team with the support of AG bikes and locally Team Station Garage.
‘Riding under Emma, who has been an inspiration to me since I first set foot onto a bike, is a huge opportunity. The advice and support I got from Emma and James while training for the TDN really made a difference and improved my riding.
‘With more of their guidance this year, I’m confident it will continue to push me forward.
‘The Sherco feels like a perfect fit for me. I have felt comfortable on it from the start, and I’m eager to see how much I can progress. It’s going to be a great year.’