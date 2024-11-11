The Manx Tri Club will be running a series of weekly tri-specific coaching sessions at the NSC beggining at 4pm this Sunday, November 17 and continuing through to the start of the 2025 season.
A club spokesperson said: ‘We will be starting in week one with an assessment of your current speed/pace/ability in both swim and run and then progress these sessions over the course of the winter, interspersed with occasional bike sessions.
‘The intention is to give you some more focus over the winter months as well as interaction/motivation with other triathletes.’
The sessions are free to members of Manx Tri Club but are limited to a maximum eight athletes per week. All abilities are welcome but participants must be 15 years or older.
The courses will be run by Lesley Gray and Russell Collister, both experienced British Triathlon Level II coaches.