Will Draper finished 11th at the latest round of the T100 Triathlon Championships in California at the weekend.
The Manxman was competing in the SOKIN San Francisco event, which consists of a 2km open-water swim, 80km bike ride an 18km run.
Draper recorded a time of 19 minutes 41 seconds over the swim leg, 2 hours and 53 seconds over his favoured bike ride and finished with a run of 1 hour 2 minute 30 seconds.
Posting on social media after the event, the St John’s man added: ‘Swam well with the current helping reduce time in the water.
‘However, it was hard to navigate the start and, with no second chances and after losing the feet in front, I swam solo 90% of the way.
‘It was also very choppy and tough conditions, coming out with half the deficit I had in Dubai T100 last year.
‘I biked with a really solid power for me, 325w average, 340 Normalised Power (NP) for two hours.
‘Unfortunately this course didn’t care too much about your CdA (how aerodynamic you are) which I know 100% plays a big role in my best bike performances.
‘Therefore it didn’t really suit me.
‘My legs then weren’t great for the run, because I spent a lot of time over threshold on the bike.
‘This definitely took away my leg speed, maybe a little of the Roth training recently did the same too but I managed to hold 3.30 per kilometre on loose gravel in super windy conditions.
‘If that and managing to win a sprint at the end is a “bad run” then I can be pretty excited for a good run.
‘It was an amazing experience and it continues to be a privilege to race all over the world representing my team and sponsors.’
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