Former island resident Sarah Webster has been selected to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the 2026 IAU 100km World Championships.
The event, organised by the International Association of Ultrarunners and the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, will take place on September 20 in Ames, near Santiago de Compostela, Spain.
The former Northern AC member holds both the British women's 100km record (7 hours 3 minutes 40 seconds) and the European women's 100km record (7:03:48).
At the 2024 IAU 100km World Championships in India, she won an individual bronze medal, helped GB & NI secure team silver and claimed Masters gold.
Speaking after her latest selection, Sarah said: ‘Very honoured to get my fourth GB & NI vest (second time for 100km). Awesome team and it will be a fantastic race.’
DAVID GRIFFITHS
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