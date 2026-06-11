Classic sidecars will compete at this year’s Southern 100, organisers of next month’s Billown meeting have confirmed.
A statement from the Southern 100 Club released on Thursday morning confirmed that the class would be included in the meeting that runs from July 6-9. It read: ‘Following an overwhelming response from competitors and approval from the sport's governing body, the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU), the initiative has been fully green-lit.
‘The implementation of the classic sidecar class follows the necessary safety-led suspension of the modern sidecar category.
‘Thanks to an extraordinary collective effort from organisers, officials and the paddock, three-wheeled racing is officially locked into the 2026 programme under the established Pre-TT Classic technical regulations.
‘The club wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to several key individuals who worked tirelessly to turn this ambitious contingency plan into a reality in record time.
‘Sidecar competitor Greg Lambert played a vital role in rallying the paddock, coordinating with teams, and generating the necessary entry numbers to secure a viable grid.
‘The club also gives special thanks to Dr Paul King, chairman of the ACU Road Race Commission, whose guidance and swift assistance were instrumental in navigating the securing the approval of the governing body.
‘With all entries fully funded by a private benefactor, the classic sidecar class promises to be a spectacular addition to the 2026 event, showcasing traditional, beautifully prepared racing outfits on the 4.25-mile Motor Isle Billown Course.’
Competitors can find full details, technical regulations and submit their entries online via the official Southern 100 website.
Giles Olley, clerk of the course, added: ‘To go from a blank sheet of paper to an excellent grid of classic sidecars in such a short space of time is a testament to the incredible spirit of the road racing community.
‘We are deeply grateful to Greg Lambert for his tireless work on the ground with the drivers and passengers, and to Dr Paul King at the ACU for helping us clear the administrative hurdles so efficiently.
‘This has been a monumental team effort. Thanks to them, our anonymous benefactor, and the teams who stepped up, the Southern 100 crowds will still get to enjoy the unique spectacle of sidecar racing at Billown this year.’
The club previously stated it intends to be fully involved in the TT sidecar sustainability review that was launched this week alongside the ACU and industry experts to ensure modern outfits can return to the Billown Course safely in 2027.
Further details regarding the updated race schedule and practice sessions will be published on the official Southern 100 website and social media channels in due course.
Qualifying is due to begin on Monday, July 6, with a further evening session planned for July 7.
Road closures are permitted on the morning and evening of July 8, with championship day on July 9.
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