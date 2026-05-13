The Isle of Man team for this year’s Commonwealth Games has been confirmed.
Twenty-two athletes across six different sports will compete at the 23rd edition of the event, which takes place in Glasgow between July 23 to August 2.
Team Isle of Man: Athletics - Sarah Astin, Regan Corrin, Ollie Lockley, David Mullarkey; Bowls - Michael Collister, Mark McGreal, Caroline Whitehead; Cycling - Matt Bostock, Ben Swift; Gymnastics - Harry Eyres; para-powerlifting - Alfie Bezance; Swimming - Peter Allen, Libby Curphey, Lauren Dennett, Charlie Foster, Ella Justice, Magnus Kelly, Laura Kinley, Kiera Prentice, Harry Robinson, Alex Turnbull, Joel Watterson.
Team chef de mission Erica Bellhouse said: ‘We’d like to congratulate all those selected to represent the Isle of Man at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, having achieved the requisite standards.
‘We look forward to the island getting behind the team, at what is the largest global multi-sport event after the Olympics.
‘We are especially pleased to have secured a bipartite place for Alfie Bezance to compete in the heavyweight para-powerlifting event.
‘Only 17, he is ranked 11th in the Commonwealth and was only officially classified in June 2025. Alfie has been competing as an able-bodied athlete, despite having a significant disability and undergoing numerous surgical procedures in his lifetime.
‘In 2025, he won the British Under-23 Championships against able-bodied athletes and he took the unofficial world record for a junior athlete, lifting 156kg.
‘His great success has resulted in selection for the Team GB pathway for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.
‘We are also extremely grateful for the support offered by all of the sports representatives on our committee over the course of the selection process.’
- The King's Baton Relay will visit the island between June 13-18.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.