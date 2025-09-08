FC Isle of Man remain bottom of the North West Counties Premier Division after suffering a seventh defeat of the season on Saturday.
The Ravens went down 5-0 away at fourth-placed Burscough, with the goals coming in the last half-hour of the contest at the Community Ground on Ormskirk.
The result prompted the club to release a statement on Monday morning reaffirming that no decision on manager Paul Jones’s future will be made until later this month.
It read: ‘After lengthy discussions with Paul in the summer, the board agreed to carry out a review of the season after 13 league games.
‘We remain committed to this decision and process and fully intend to keep to this plan to carry out a review after the Pilkington away game on Saturday, September 20.’
At the weekend, FC Isle of Man had to contend with a much-changed backline, although the experienced Michael Williams returned to the starting line-up for the first time after a long lay-off.
Goalkeeper Ben Wilkinson, back between the sticks for his 50th appearance for thee club, was called into action early as he came out to smother at the feet of Burscough attacker Christian Mukoko who was trying to get onto a through ball.
Mukoko then tried to turn provider as he found Josh Quarless, but again Wilkinson made a good save with his legs to keep the scores level.
The weekend’s host then had the ball in the net soon after as Mukoko turned it home, but the assistant’s flag signalled an offside that wasn’t challenged by the home side.
Dean Pinnington and Ste Whitley had the Ravens’ only half sights at goal, but both saw their efforts blocked without bothering Everton under-18s loanee Goodness Gospel-Eze in the Burscough goal.
With chances at a premium for both sides, the game was goal-less at the break.
As the second half got underway, the Ravens came out on the front foot as Charlie Higgins teed up Sam Baines, but the latter man’s shot was blocked in the 50th minute after some good possession.
Higgins and Pinnington kept probing away at the Burscough backline, but were unable to find a way through as the home side sat in at the start of the half.
All that good work, however, was undone as Mukoko somehow found a gap at the near post and poked home to make it 1-0.
Burscough got their second in quick succession soon after as Quarless flicked on a long throw to former Republic of Ireland under-21 international Matty Hamilton who controlled superbly, turned and smashed it into the back of the net.
Will Lawson made it 3-0 soon after Callum Laird unselfishly put it on a plate for him.
Laird then got on the scoresheet himself as Mukoko slid him in with a well-executed pass, with the former placing the ball beyond Wilkinson.
The final goal came in the closing moments as Laird laid the ball across the goal for Ste Rigby to tap in from close range.
The Manx are back in action on Tuesday evening (September 9) away at 15th-placed Cheadle Town, before Charnock Richard visit the Bowl on Saturday evening. Kick-off in the latter fixture is 6pm.
