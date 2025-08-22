The Isle of Man’s sole female professional boxer - Jade ‘The Grenade’ Burden – is gearing up for her next fight next weekend.
The 34-year-old pugilist – who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - will take on Sydney Chambers as part of the VIP Promotions bill at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on September 6.
Burden had originally been scheduled to fight Commonwealth super-featherweight champion Kirsty Hill in Grimsby last Saturday, but the fight fell through late in the day.
Despite the change in opponent, the Manx boxer is looking forward to facing Chambers who will be making her professional debut in the pair’s featherweight contest.
Speaking to promoters VIP Boxing ahead of what will be her third fight in the paid ranks - having won her first two bouts against Sherie Barnes and Kerry Orton last year – Burden commented: ‘I think it’s happened to me three times now where I’ve done a full [training] camp and then, a week or two out, the fight has fallen through.
‘So it is frustrating. If I go back to last September when it first happened to me, the key is not to let your emotions get involved because living in the Isle of Man involves me travelling off-island every week so it’s a financial commitment.
‘Not only that though, it’s also about ticket sales and for my supporters it’s a boat right or a flight and then it’s a hotel as well on top of the tickets, so it is a big commitment for people who want to come see me fight.
‘When it’s happened two or three times, I do think it does affect you but I think it’s given me a little bit more resilience.
‘I’ve still gained the experience of doing the fight camps and I’m looking forward to putting them into play on September 6.’
Speaking about improvements she’s made during those fight camps, Burden explains: ‘For anyone that watched my pro debut, I probably got a little excited and smothered my work quite a bit so I think it’s now about being a little more patient. This will be my first six-rounder so I do have time to set things up, to just relax and enjoy it.
‘That’s what it’s all about really, so just being a bit more patient and setting my shots up better.
‘If you speak to my coach – Peter Roberts [from Manx ABC] - he’ll tell you that the first round is always a slow one for me as I like to feel out my opponent, see where I am etc.
‘For the amateurs, four rounds is still quite a fast pace because if you drop a round then you’re chasing your tail again. I also have a good engine as well so I can start to go through the gears.
‘I’m really excited to do six rounds but I’m also looking in the future to do eight or 10 rounds too – that's where I want to get to.’
- Also down to fight on the same bill as Burden is former Manx ABC team-mate Jamie Devine. The Liverpool-based Manxman is undefeated in his eight bouts since turning pro in 2023.
Devine will take on Nicaraguan journeyman Darwing Martinez.
