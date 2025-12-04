Think of local swimming at anytime in the last 40 or so years and the name Ian Harrop would be foremost, particularly in the south of the island.
Born in Wakefield, West Yorkshire in November 1942, he went to school at Thorne House Grammar and studied building at Wakefield Technical & Art College and Leeds College of Technology.
He was a builder by trade and began his connection with the Isle of Man in his mid-20s around 1968 when he would work one month in the island and one month back in the UK.
Following the birth of his and wife Joan’s first child, Meda, in July 1970, he decided to move the family to the Isle of Man permanently in the next year. They have always lived in Port Erin in a house self-built by Ian.
His route into sport - in particular swimming - was, like many, from taking his kids to learn to swim at the pool and there being a need for helpers to keep the swimming club going.
Once roped in to help on poolside at Southern Swimming Club he would be involved in coaching and teaching kids of the south of the island to swim right up until the time of his death.
In addition to coaching, he was on a number of committees and organisations at varying levels of sport in the island.
He coached at Southern Swimming Club for more than 45 years and part of the island swimming coaching set-up in excess of 20 years. He was Southern chairman for 37 years.
A member of the Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man committee for more than 10 years, he was a member of the IoM Swimming Association committee for more than 15 years, a life member.
He attended three Commonwealth Games, undertaking various roles. In 1998 at Kuala Lumpur he was assistant general team manager, at the 2002 Games in Manchester he was general team manager, a role he repeated four years later in Melbourne, having also travelled to Australia in 2004 as general team manager for the Commonwealth Youth Games team at Bendigo.
Ian also attended seven Island Games as swimming coach and/or swimming team manager, numerous more as chairman and secretary for the swimming technical committee.
At his peak he coached up to seven times each week, whilst running his own building company. He even bought a seven-seater car to ferry people around.
He was recognised for his unstinted dedication at the Isle of Man Sports Awards ceremony in 2006 he was presented with the Sports Administrator of the Year and in 2014 he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ian Harrop passed away unexpectedly on November 27 in Noble’s Hospital at the age of 83. A service to celebrate his life will take place on Tuesday, December 16 at Douglas Crematorium, 2pm.
An extremely popular and well-respected man, his family has been overwhelmed by the number of messages received. He clearly had such on an impact on so many, both in the sporting world and local community.
His home club wrote: ‘He dedicated so many years of his life to Southern Swimming Club, our pool, our swimmers and our community. We are all the better for it.
‘Generations of young people were shaped by Ian’s guidance, encouragement, and quiet belief in their potential. He gave so much of himself — not just as a coach, but as a mentor, a steady presence, and a true friend to the club. Ian loved Southern, and Southern loved him right back.’
Garry Manley posted: ‘Very few people deserve this description, but “Big Ian” is a true legend of Isle of Man swimming. No Manx swimmer will ever forget Ian’s booming voice willing them on to a PB.
‘At the end of every good swim, he was there with a handshake and a breakdown of splits to figure out how you could go even faster next time. And, if you had a bad race, he was there to wrap an arm round you and help you to put it into perspective.’
Kirsty Reynolds: ‘He dedicated himself to coaching generation after generation of swimmers at Southern. His leadership, commitment and passion have shaped the club and contributed enormously to the wider swimming community across the island.’
Chris Quine: ‘Such a gentleman and so dedicated to swimming, the swimmers and of course his family. Beyond that he did great work as manager of the IoM Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Youth Games teams.
‘He was a wise counsel and I have fond memories of our time spent together at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Bendigo in 2004. Around that time, Ian was also instrumental in setting up the Britannia Programme to help young sportspeople, one of whom was a young Mark Cavendish.’
Steve Grainger: ‘Ian was a massive positive influence on myself and my brother Paul when he was coaching us as members of the inaugural Southern Swimming Club in the 70s. Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time.’
Neil Kelly: ‘Ian played a huge role in my life in my teenage years. He was a fantastic coach and ambassador for Isle of Man swimming. We loved his Wednesday night sessions at the aquadrome through the 1990s because of how tough they were!’
Jackie Fowler: ‘Ian was my coach at Southern from when I was nine and just starting training. He coached me through four Island Games and countless galas and competitions in between until I moved off-island when I was 20. Always there for me, always supporting me, always with a laugh or a kind word.’
Marcus Cooil: ‘Ian was such a big part of swimming on the island, he will be sorely missed by many.’
Kazia Whittaker: ‘His legacy will live on through all the swimmers he coached and inspired.’
Rosemary Kinley: ‘Ian was a lovely man who dedicated so much time to IoM swimming.’
Shirley Coop: ‘Such sad news. Very fond memories of swim trips with Ian, especially Island Games.’
