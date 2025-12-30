Joel Watterson, as has so often been the case in recent years, led the way for the Manx team at the Swim England Winter Nationals in Sheffield recently.
In the form of his life, Watterson claimed three Isle of Man records in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly events.
The first record fell in the 50m butterfly, where the flying Manxman powered to 23.78 seconds - a huge quarter-of-a-second improvement on his lifetime best.
In the 100m freestyle, Watterson struck a new mark of 48.80, taking fifth in the B final against top-class opposition.
The blue riband 50m freestyle saw him finish second in the B final with a rapid new national record of 22.23, bringing a sub-22-second swim tantalisingly close.
He narrowly missed another lifetime best in the 200m freestyle, recording 1:49.07—his second-fastest time ever.
A stellar week’s swimming from the likeable and modest Watterson.
Not to be outdone, Jamie Farnan also set a Manx record, this time a junior record, shaving half a second off the 100m IM to clock 1m 01.62s.
Harry Robinson, a few years Farnan’s senior, impressed in the 100m IM, placing third in the B final with a remarkable improvement of more than a second from his heats, finishing in 55.55.
Robinson backed this up with a strong 50m butterfly alongside Watterson, his 24.02 earning him first reserve for the B final.
The versatile Robinson also shone in his favoured 50m backstroke, delivering a smooth performance to qualify for the B final in 24.85, before stepping up in the evening to claim bronze. He continued his fine form in the 50m freestyle with a competitive 22.64, just shy of his lifetime best.
Supporting the team, Magnus Kelly clocked 23.41 in the 50m freestyle and was only 0.03 off his lifetime best in the 100m freestyle with 50.97, proving he is closing in on Watterson and Robinson.
The latter capped off a busy schedule with a standout swim in the 100m backstroke, smashing his lifetime best by 0.7 seconds to 54.91. Robinson had to withdraw from his final event due to illness, making his achievements throughout the week's all the more striking.
Libby Curphey, the island’s leading female back-stroker, also had an intensive programme, taking on the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke events.
Despite being another swimmer battling illness all week, Curphey delivered strong swims, including 29.90 in the 50m back and a season’s best 1:04.97 in the 100m back.
Valuable experience gained and the gritty Curphey is expected to return stronger in 2026 after recovery at home.
The final member of the Manx team, Sophie Casson, tackled the gruelling 800m freestyle. Coming off a European Masters record in October, Casson did not disappoint, improving her time by a tenth of a second to 8:54.71, her fastest since 2018
Once again, the island’s swimmers delivered outstanding performances, punching well above their weight in the pool at another national championships level meet.
The team extends its sincere thanks to national head coach Lee Holland for his invaluable support and constant presence poolside, and to Utmost for their longstanding backing of Isle of Man Swimming, helping the programme continue to go from strength to strength.
