Two-time winner Gary Johnson (JR Performance/Astro Van Suzuki) is back in his familiar number seven position and behind him he’ll have four more riders intent on victory: Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles, Honda), Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing, Yamaha), Peter Hickman (K2 Trooper by PHR, Triumph) and Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles, Honda) get their respective races underway in quick succession, so the action on the road will certainly be red hot. Behind McGuinness and at number 13 is Dominic Herbertson (F.W Cowton, Kawasaki) with the next two riders, James Hind (Bass Tyre Services, Yamaha) and Rob Hodson (SMT/VRS Recovery, Yamaha) getting their first taste as seeded riders in the Supersport class.