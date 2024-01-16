Northumberland’s Dominic Herbertson is to ride for Burrows Engineering by RK Racing in every solo class at this year’s TT.
Herbertson replaces the outgoing Mike Browne, who amicably split from the team in the autumn, and will ride the outfit’s BMW M 1000 RR in the Superbike, Superstock and Milwaukee Senior TT, as well as a Yamaha YZF-R6 in the two Monster Energy Supersport Races.
The team have also confirmed they’ll contest the two Carole Nash Supertwin Races with the popular 32 year old.
Team owner John Burrows said: ‘When Mike left, the cards were back on the table in terms of what direction to go in. We’ve become known as a team that brings younger riders into road racing, enabling them to find their feet and then, hopefully, move onto bigger and better things. Whilst that’s a nice challenge, it’s also a difficult one, especially with attracting sponsors and the like.
‘It felt as though the time was right to try a different approach and, in Dom, we’ve got an experienced guy with proven ability. He’s done the hard yards in racing, doing a lot of it on his own so he appreciates what he’s got. He knows us and we know him, so things soon fell into place.’
Herbertson, who made his TT debut in 2014, now has 12 top-10 finishes, with nine of those coming in the last two years. Seventh in last year’s opening Supertwin race is his best result to date.
As well as his maiden 130mph lap in 2023, he also set a personal best lap in the Supersport class, breaking through the 125mph barrier for the first time.
The tree surgeon-turned-racer-turned-podcast host had no hesitation in accepting Burrows’ offer: ‘I have been in the very fortunate position of working with the team in the past and not only do they have competitive machinery, they also have a perfect balance of professionalism and enjoyment both on and off track.’
The team will continue to be backed by RK Racing, headed by Charlotte Richardson, and Burrows is quick to acknowledge the part she plays and the importance of having an experienced rider in the team in 2024:
‘Charlotte’s heart lies in the TT and while I guess I’m the figurehead of the team, it wouldn’t be possible without her input.
‘Having Dom in the team means we’re expecting to be seeded in every class, and that’s so important at the TT in terms of getting out early in qualifying week.
‘You can gain and learn so much by being out on track with the fast boys.’
‘We know what we’re getting with Dom, and we know his capabilities at the TT. He’s got a lot of experience with plenty of top-10 finishes, so we’d like to think we can do that again this year as well as getting back into the 130s and hopefully better last year’s speeds. Anything else will be a bonus.’
After pre-season testing in Spain, Herbertson will contest the opening British Supersport Championship round in mid-April while the team’s plan is to also contest the North West 200 in preparation for the TT, with the Southern 100 Races and selected Irish National Road Races seeing out the remainder of the 2024 season.