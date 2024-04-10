John McGuinness will carry the number one plate for the big bike races at this year’s TT.
The 23-time former winner will be the first man away on his Honda Racing machine having started from number three in 2023.
The opening Superbike race on June 2 will be the 51 year old’s 109th TT start.
He’s followed at two in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior by Jamie Coward on a similar Honda Fireblade.
At three comes another Honda-mounted rider in the shape of Dean Harrison. The Honda presence continues at four and five with the returning Ian Hutchinson (Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcyles) and James Hillier (WTF Racing) respectively. And then it’s the turn of Michael Dunlop.
Continuing at his regular number six position, Dunlop has yet to confirm his plans for the 1,000cc classes, but it’s widely assumed he’ll be on board a Honda Fireblade SP as he bids to become the most successful rider in TT history.
Josh Brookes (Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing) takes the seven plate with Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW Motorrad) setting off at eight.
Craig Neve (Bathams Racing Honda) is promoted up the order to nine and he’ll be followed by outright lap record holder Peter Hickman (Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing) who has won 10 of the last 13 1,000cc races around the Mountain Course.
Piloting the second Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Honda is Manxman Conor Cummins at 11 ahead of David Johnson, Lee Johnston and Michael Rutter.