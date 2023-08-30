The 25th edition of the ever popular Manx International Classic trial event takes place this weekend.
A full entry of riders of 235 riders on a variety of twinshock and pre-65 machinery are set to compete over the two days.
Saturday comprises a 25-mile route starting from the TT Grandstand at 8.30am, taking in a tour of the east and middle of the island, tackling a total of 30 classic sections before returning to Douglas.
Sunday sees an early start with the first riders leaving at 7.30am, again from the TT Grandstand, to begin a tour north taking in a number of early groups between Baldwin and King’s Forest, then heading north to Sulby and Tholt-y-Will. The route will then return through the Baldwin Valley to Douglas Rugby Club for the final section after a 35-mile trek.
The emphasis as always will be on the enjoyment of a spectacular route and traditional sections in a friendly atmosphere. 2019 and 2022 pre-65 overall winner Kiaran Hankin (BSA Bantam) returns along with former victors Phil Houghton (Triumph twin) and Paul Heys (triumph Cub).
The twinshock class will likely be a battle between 2017 winner Juan Knight (349 Montesa), 2018 and 2019 winner Darren Wasley (240 Fantic) and last year’s winner Barry Kinley (156 Fantic).
In addition to Hankin, who has ridden the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT, this year’s entry again includes a number of road racing stars from past and present enjoying a weekend of trials at the end of the Manx Grand Prix period.
Ryan Farquhar returns in the twinshock class joining regulars Mick Grant (now aged 79), Steve Plater and Iain Duffus who will all ride Pre-65 machines.
Signing on takes place at the Manx Legion Club, Douglas on Friday from 7pm where riders can get together for a chat with old friends over a pint. The weekend ends with the presentation of awards at the Palace Hotel on Douglas Promenade from 8.30pm on Sunday evening.
Spectators are welcome and programmes giving details of vantage points and a complete list of riders are available from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal along with Spar and Ellan Vannin Fuels shops. Further information is also available at www.manxtrialsclub.com
Selection of vantage points - Saturday: Bim’s Field (Sir George’s Bridge) first rider from 8.40am; Glen Lough 9.20; Old Stoney Mountain quarry 10.35; South Barrule quarry 11.30; Knock Froy 12.35pm; Ballaslig 1.25.
Sunday: West Baldwin Bridge 7.50am (first bike); Kings Forest 8.30; Eairy Beg (Glen Helen) 9.10; Little London 9.35; Brandywell Gulley 12.10pm; -Will quarry 11.25; Douglas Rugby Club 1.25pm.