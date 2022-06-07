Unbeaten PSJ keep up pressure on Crosby

Peel and St John’s maintained their unbeaten record in Isle of Man Cricket Association’s Premier League after winning at Castletown last week.

They now have a game in hand on leaders Crosby who remain top after winning away to Ramsey.

Peel and St John’s won the toss and put Castletown in to bat at King William’s College. A measured unbeaten 99 from opener Jaco Jansen held the innings together with wickets tumbling at the end, although a late-order century partnership for the sixth wicket with Garreth Roome helped Town to reach 185 in their 40 overs.

Opener Ollie Webster’s rapid unbeaten 111 from only 80 balls dominated Peel’s reply and a partnership of 155 for the second wicket between Webster and Peter Lewis took PSJ to a nine-wicket win with 15 overs to spare.

Castletown at least picked up five bonus points which keep them third in the table.

Crosby also enjoyed an early finish in their match at Ramsey. Toby Poole-Wilson, batting at number nine, top scored for the northerners with an unbeaten 31 including six fours, but Ramsey’s innings ended in the 37th over with only 98 on the board.

In reply, Crosby reached their target in only 15 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Finch Hill gave Cronkbourne batting practice at Tromode by winning the toss and choosing to field.

Although Nathan Knights was out early in the innings, a century partnership for the second wicket between Adam McAuley and Carl Wagstaffe, and another for the third wicket between Wagstaffe and Josh Clough, helped Cronkbourne to set a formidable 297 target.

Finch Hill were always on the back foot and Matt Ansell turned the screw with four wickets for only eight runs, while father and son Mark and Nathan Williams picked up six wickets between them - honours going to Nathan with four in Cronkbourne’s 222-run win.