Conditions were cold but otherwise near-perfect for the Murray Lambden Open athletics meeting at the NSC Roadway on Saturday.
The highlight of the day was an under-23 European Athletics Championships qualifying time for Matthew Glennon of Mullingar Harriers when winning the 20km race in 1hr 29min 30sec.
The short distance races for juniors were all won by locals, while the 5km event went to under-17 Séamus Clarke of Moyvalley AC in 23m 12s from under-20 Patrick Hyland (Swinford AC) with leading woman Aoife Tuthill of Bandon AC from fellow under-20 Siobhán O’Reilly (Moyvalley AC).
Baldhoon’s Tom Partington (Manx Harriers) won the men’s 10km walk in 46.02, with under-20 Andrew Glennon of Mullingar Harriers 23s down.
Aisling Lane, also of Mullingar Harriers AC, was the first female home in third with a time of 53.40.
Glennon won the 20km walk by more than 27 minutes from local man Adam Killip, with fellow Manx Harrier Marie Jackson the leading female in third place.
Results: 20km walk - 1, Matthew Glennon (U23M - Mullingar Harriers AC) 1hr 29min 30sec; 2, Adam Killip (SM Manx Harriers) 1:56.01; 3, Marie Jackson (W60 - MH) 2:08.06; 4, Craig Fletcher (SM - Unattached) 2:10.07; 5, Jayne Farquhar (W50 MH) 2:11.59; 6, Nicola Raven (W60 - MH) 2:17.12; 7, Maura Kelly (W55 - Northern AC) 2:34.17. DNF: Louise Hollings (W40 - MH); Oisin Lane (U23M - Mullingar Harriers); Simon Gawne (SM - Unattached).
10km walk: 1, Tom Partington (SM - MH) 46m 02s; 2, Andrew Glennon (U20M Mullingar H) 46.25; 3, Aisling Lane (U20W - Mullingar H) 53.40; 4, Neil Wade (SM MH) 53.46; 5, Ciara Wilson-Bowen (U20W - Dundrum, South Dublin AC) 55.26; 6, Mia Dunwell (U20 - NAC) 55.52; 7, Éabha De Faoite (U20W - Kenmare AC) 57.26; 8, Tony Edwards (M60 MH) 57.28; 9, Phill Swales (M55 - NAC) 1:07.26; 10, Mark Byrne (M60 - Redcar RWC) 1:24.18; 11, Carolanne Hanley (SW - NAC) 1:40.14. DQ: Sam O’Sullivan (U20M - Clonmel AC). DNF: Erika Kelly (SW Northern - AC). DNS: Méabh O’Connor (U20W - Waterford AC); Siobhán Doherty (SW - Tir Chonaill AC).
5km walk: 1, Séamus Clarke (U17M - Moyvalley AC) 23m 12s; 2, Patrick Hyland (U20M - Swinford AC) 25.00; 3, Aoife Tuthill (U20W - Bandon AC) 27.20; 4, Siobhán O’Reilly (U20W - Moyvalley AC) 28.06; 5, Aoife Martin (U15G - Carriag na bhFear AC) 28.57; 6, Lorna Gleave (W35 - MH) 30.41; 7, Lusai De Faoite (U17W - Kenmare AC) 32.17.
Youth 1km: 1, Fynn Gleave (U11B - MH) 5m 33s; 2, Jay Jay Fletcher-Merryweather (U11B - MH) 5.39; 3, Noah Sykes (U11B - MH) 6.08; 4, Amelia Cain (Under-nine Girl - U/t) 9.39.
2km walk: 1, Lilee Fletcher-Merryweather (U13G - MH) 11m 35s; 2, Faith Teare (U13G - MH) 12.54. 3km walk: Amy Surgeon (U15G - MH) 19m 41s.