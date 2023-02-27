The start of the combined 20km, 10km, 5km race walks over the perimeter roadway of the National Sports Centre on Saturday morning. Leading the way is the Mullingar Harriers AC pairing of Matthew Glennon (far right) and Oisin Lane, with Tom Partington of the hosting Manx Harriers club sandwiched between them. Glennon won the 20km event and Partington the 10km race (Photo: Dave Kneale - DK23025(47))