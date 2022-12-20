A strong entry of riders took part in the 2022 Christmas Turkey Relay, organised by the Cycle 360 MTB Series and Manx Viking Wheelers.
The event, which took place at Noble’s Park on Sunday raised £500 for the James Berry Fund, which assists young riders chase their dream in cycling.
Despite it being a cold, windy and wet morning, the conditions did not deter the 42 riders that paired up to brave the elements and get stuck into the island’s very own cyclocross event.
The course suffered some damage overnight with winds picking up to 50mph, which made it a challenging start for the organisers re-taping and finding shelter to sign everyone on, so thanks to the extra hands on the day and the patience from everyone involved.
It was certainly worth the effort.
Various obstacles were set up to ensure the event was exciting, but also competitive, forcing riders to sometimes run with their bike up steps and over planks of wood – a bit too high and too many of them in a row for bunny hopping!
The lap also featured the BMX pump-track and a short, sharp climb towards the end of the short course that forced a lot of riders to hop off their bike the muddier it got.
Well done to several newcomers to the event, including Phillip Bell-Scott – who was a regular rider in the Cycle 360 MTB Series this year and certainly one to watch in the 2023 season.
It was also a good turnout of females, with eight completing the one-hour event.
The first female pair home were Kirree Quayle and Florence Griffin, completing a combined and impressive 13 laps of the course.
Simon Skillicorn took the ‘Old Bat’ prize for being the first over-40. He raced with comparative youngster James Kinrade, completing 14 laps between them.
First all-youth (under-18 pair) were Orry Lund and Will Curphey completing a combined and impressive 15 laps.
The overall winners were Eric Kelly and Elliot Baxter who completed a total of 15 laps, despite starting in the last handicapped group (fourth) in the one-lap-on, one-lap off 60-minute race.
A big thank you to Noble’s Park ground staff, St John Ambulance for their support and Steve Honeybone for kindly stepping in as commissaire.
The event, formerly known as the Rigid Turkey, has been running since 2014 raising money for the James Berry Fund. This year was no different and all rider entry fees to British Cycling, totalling £500, has been raised and provided to the Fund.
James was a promising young Isle of Man cyclist who died tragically between Christmas and New Year 2005 while out training with other young riders. The fund was set up in James’s memory by riders and friends from Manx cycling clubs, and the fund is administered through Isle of Man Cycling Association.
The aim of the fund is predominantly, though not necessarily exclusively, to give support to young Isle of Man riders that wish to improve their skills and experience by riding in Europe.
The 2023 Cycle 360 MTB Series dates will be released in January.
Turkey Relay, Sunday, Noble’s Park - Manx Viking Wheelers, sponsored by Cycle 360: 1, Elliot Baxter and Eric Kelly 15 laps completed; 2, Orry Lund and Will Curphey (youth winners) 15; 3, Ralf Holden and Cian Howard 15; 3, Niall Colquitt and Callum Salisbury 15; 4, Chris Bulley and Philip Bell-Scott 14; 5, Dom Dunwell and Kyle Batty 14; 6, Simon Skillicorn and James Kinrade (Old bat trophy - first over 40) 14; 7, James Meakin and Harry Snape 14; 8, Michael Faid and James Scott 14; 9, Cameron Hounsell and Daniel Minay 14; 10, Andy Bass and Tommy Bass 13; 11, Florence Griffin and Kiree Quayle (first females) 13; 12, Sophie Smith and Niall Quiggan 13; 13, Dave Cain and Ben Corkill 13; 14, Ian Skillicorn and Owen Seal 13; 15, Trevor Kirkwood and Stewart Ward 12; 16, Mike Chatel and Stephen Murphy 12; Javier Mata and Michael Cromwell 12; 13, Emma Atkinson and Tommy Harwood 11; 14, Abi Clayton and Lily-Anne Scott 11; 15, Eleanor Chapman and Jess Pickavance 10.