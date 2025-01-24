Fleetwood RUFC are the guests at Ballafletcher this weekend as Vagabonds Rugby Club look to kick on from a lacklustre pre-Christmas campaign in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire.
Vagas opened up the new year with a home win against Orrell but then received something of a thumping last weekend, going down 63-7 at Burnley.
Fleetwood are just below Burnley in the standings and have won six games from 11 this season, including a 64-5 defeat of Vagabonds in Lancashire back in October.
This suggests that Vagas will find the going tough on Saturday irrespective of the weather.
Vagas took a fairly strong squad to Burnley last week. They are likely to remain without Mitch Wells for this game but could see Tom Gascoyne return to the fold this Saturday.
Also missing last week were Ryan Pope, Will Spurway and Cal Donnell. If these guys are all fit and back, it may strengthen the travelling squad.
Vagas could also have better match fitness. Fleetwood haven’t won since mid-November and have had very little game time since then, with a string of postponements interfering with their fixtures.
A damp day at Ballafletcher could see Vagas get stuck in and pull off a statistically unlikely win.
Fixtures
Saturday, January 25:
Regional Two North West
Winnington Park v Douglas @ Winnington Park ko tbc
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Fleetwood @ Ballafletcher ko 2.15pm
Cheshire Bowl
Oldershaw v PDMS Southern Nomads @ Oldershaw ko tbc
DAVE CHRISTIAN