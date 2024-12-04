Vagabonds Rugby Club welcome Dukinfield to Ballafletcher this weekend after a couple of weeks of turmoil in Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire.
First of all, Old Bedians pulled out of the league altogether. The organising committee then also deleted Blackpool from the fixture list too after they pulled out before the start of the season.
This tidy up exercise left winless Vagabonds in bottom spot until last weekend. Orrell failed to fulfil their fixture at Bury and picked up a five-point deduction which means that Vagas are not quite bottom and, with Dukinfield just above them in the standings, this is a great opportunity for the Isle of Man side to close the gap in the table.
The early part of the season has definitely not gone Vagas’ way though. Statistically they have the leakiest defence and the bluntest attack, but they have had a couple of weeks off so Dan Bonwick should have overcome his head knock and a couple of their other injuries could well be clear now too.
But the visiting side should be fit too. Their last game was on November 9 so they should be well rested but we are now moving into the Christmas party season and they may not be at full strength.
The weekend forecast is looking a bit damp and this sounds ideal for a strong Vagas pack which has dominated most this season despite the results.
Joe Louw, Matt Rockwell and Mitch Wells are strong in the set piece and will be vital on a wet day.
Another useful signing for Vagas may help too. The experienced Dave Keenan made more than 70 first team appearances for Ramsey before his move south and his ability to play in forwards or backs will be an extra string to the Vagabonds bow.
This game is their chance to get some momentum building for 2025 and, with a big home crowd, they are more than capable of doing it.
Western Vikings host Southern Nomads in Manx Shield
While Ramsey look to have wrapped up the mini Manx Shield competition, there is still a little bit of local pride to play for.
Western Vikings and Southern Nomads met in the Cheshire Bowl back in October, with Nomads just taking the honours 33-24 so the game could potentially be close. Both too have been mauled by Ramsey which again suggests a close match.
On paper, Nomads look the stronger of the two teams: they are strong up front, guile at half back and with pace and creativity in the back line.
But Vikings have had a couple of players helping out at Vagabonds and, if the likes of Ed Knight and Tom Randall are back in black this weekend, then Vikings may have an edge in some positions.
A tough one to call but should be a Nomads win.
Fixtures
Saturday, December 7:
Regional Two North West
Winnington Park v Douglas @ Winnington Park kick off 1.15pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Dukinfield @ Ballafletcher ko tbc
Manx Shield
Western Vikings v PDMS Southern Nomads @ QEII High School ko 2.15pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN
- After this weekend, there will still be a few more rugby games taking place before Christmas.
Saturday, December 14 sees Douglas RUFC travel to Widnes in Regional Two North West, while there’s a possible friendly on the cards between Vagabonds and Ramsey.
Then one week later on December 21, Douglas will host Eccles at Port-e-Chee before several of the traditional non-competitive festive fixtures take place over the following week.