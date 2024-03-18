Vagabonds beat Ashton-Under-Lyne 31-7 at Ballafletcher on Saturday to move into the promotion places in Counties 4 ADM Lancs/Cheshire.
A bonus point win, with Ashton taking nothing from the game, was the perfect result for Vagas who must now wait for the result of this weekend’s Ashton versus Colne & Nelson clash before they in turn travel to Colne on April 6.
The hosts had the better of the opening exchanges and Regan Williams put them in front after 10 minutes with the first of his two tries.
Cal Donnell crashed in from close range for their second and a Daniel Bonwick conversion made it 12-0.
Ashton then came to the party with number eight Murphy Holt carrying well in the loose and allowing his side to set up camp in the Vagabonds 22.
The defence held well and almost shut them out, but in the final play of the half prop George McCallum was driven across the line to score.
Connor Winfield chipped the conversion over and the teams turned round with Vagas 12-7 ahead.
Six minutes into the second half with the wind at their backs, Vagas were able to play a kicking game and the first real attempt paid immediate dividends.
A grubber into the Ashton in-goal area caused havoc with the defence. Full back George Guerin attempted to run out but was caught and spilled the ball in the tackle and allowed Vagas’ Matty Jones to dive on it for the first of his two tries.
Ashton’s wing Khattab Aldulaimi was lost to a red card. Having been shown a yellow he pushed a Vagabonds player on his way off, which upgraded the yellow to red.
Vagas were quick to exploit this and midway through the half Daryn Thompson launched himself from the base of an attacking scrum. He drew the defensive cover and popped inside to a charging Jones who raced in for his second. Bonwick converted to make the lead 24-7.
The final score came on the half hour and it was the kicking game again. Bonwick chipped the ball over the defence and Regan Williams raced upfield after it, winning the footrace to score. Bonwick again converted.