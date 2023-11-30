The local mixed hockey leagues drew to a close on Saturday with a round of fixtures that saw plenty of drama and action.
A final-day thriller between Motorworx Valkyrs A and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A was the fixture of the weekend and perhaps the season as the Peel side came away as 4-3 victors, crowning them Premiership champions.
Bacchas scored first within the opening couple of minutes when a Jamie Brown shot was deflected in by Andy Whiting.
Ollie Webster netted his first goal to square things up 10 minutes later. Valkyrs went 2-1 up through Thomas Tsitsos, but Luca Parlato pulled Bacchas back level at the break.
After 10 minutes of the second half Valkyrs went 3-2 courtesy of Sam Moffat, only for Bacchas to equalise for a second time shortly afterwards with another from Whiting. Webster then scored a short corner in the last 10 minutes of the game to secure the title for the first time since 2012.
Despite fighting a two-goal deficit to even the game up, Exceed Business Services Ramsey A ultimately fell marginally short and suffered a 2-3 defeat against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B in a game that spelled the end of the northern side’s top-flight tenure.
An even and intense game between Canaccord Genuity Vikings B and Athena Healthcare Harlequins A ended in a 1-1 draw.
In the battle for third place Canaccord Genuity Vikings A held off J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts in a fixture that ended in a hard-fought 3-2 scoreline.
Division One also saw the title fight come down to the final day. Second-placed J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners took a convincing 7-0 inter-club derby win against Cammags.
But this could not stop Motorworx Valkyrs B as they sealed promotion with a 2-0 victory over Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
The last game in the division saw Motorworx Valkyrs C defeat Ramsey Crookall Bacc--has C in a high-scoring 4-2 success.
The title had already been decided in Division Two, but the league still saw spirited play until the end.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags took an impressive 8-0 win against Canaccord Genuity Vikings E. Having already been crowned champions two weeks earlier, Canaccord Genuity Vikings D ended their campaign unbeaten by defeating Motorworx Valkyrs D 5-0.
A close game between Exceed Business Services Ramsey Ravens and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts ended in a 1-1 draw.
Division Three champions Athena Healthcare Harlequins B were awarded a 5-0 walkover win over Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rookies.
A battle for second place went the way of Athena Healthcare Harlequins C as they beat Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D 3-0 to confirm a one-two finish in the league for Harlequins.
The inter-club J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby saw Cosney narrowly beat Carrick 2-1.
In the Under-15s League, a high-scoring game between Motorworx Valkyrs and Canaccord Genuity Vikings ended 5-3 in favour of the westerners.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins secured second place with their 5-1 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres.
Another 5-0 walkover was awarded to Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues and Rascals against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks.
The game between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A abd B was rearranged and will now take place this evening (Thursday).